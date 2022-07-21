Tesla’s tough second quarter shows what might happen in a recession
The electric-vehicle maker’s production problems decimated its cash flows; demand shock could hit worse
The electric-vehicle maker’s production problems decimated its cash flows; demand shock could hit worse
Tesla needs to keep growing to keep cash flowing.
Tesla needs to keep growing to keep cash flowing.
The electric-vehicle pioneer reported free cash flow of just $621 million Wednesday, down from $2.2 billion in the first quarter. A poor performance was widely expected given the company’s Covid-related production problems in China in April and May, and increasingly bearish commentary from Chief Executive Elon Musk. The final numbers came in slightly better than analysts had forecast—FactSet put consensus free cash flow at $487 million. The shares didn’t move much after hours.
The electric-vehicle pioneer reported free cash flow of just $621 million Wednesday, down from $2.2 billion in the first quarter. A poor performance was widely expected given the company’s Covid-related production problems in China in April and May, and increasingly bearish commentary from Chief Executive Elon Musk. The final numbers came in slightly better than analysts had forecast—FactSet put consensus free cash flow at $487 million. The shares didn’t move much after hours.
The results nonetheless showcase Tesla’s exposure to the same kinds of real-world problems that afflict conventional car makers, and their worrisome financial consequences. Tesla isn’t a tech company that can exist in a parallel digital universe free of worries about factories and supply chains. The company reiterated its boilerplate hope that hardware profits will “over time" be joined by software profits, but for now this remains overwhelmingly a production business, with all the risks that entails.
Similarly, the leverage in its cash flow is typical of conventional car makers, which receive cash when they deliver vehicles to customers and spend it when they pay suppliers weeks later. This creates massive cash inflows when deliveries are rising rapidly but correspondingly big problems when the trend reverses. This is why downturns, from 2008 to 2020, always induce such panic in car makers. Mr. Musk’s move to cut jobs at Tesla during the second quarter suggests Tesla is no exception.
The company’s many fans will shrug off the second quarter on the basis that production in the second half should be better—potentially “record-breaking," Mr. Musk said on a conference call. Chief Financial Officer Zach Kirkhorn said Tesla’s target of increasing output by 50% this year is now harder to hit, but “remains possible with strong execution."
The risk of recession could give some investors pause, though. At the moment waiting lists suggest there is more demand for electric vehicles, of which Tesla remains the leading supplier globally excluding hybrids, than can be met by supply. But the technology is expensive and may prove to be the kind of luxury consumers cool on if their economic circumstances deteriorate. If a two-month supply shock slashed Tesla’s quarterly cash flows, a more prolonged demand shock just as it is ramping up capacity in Germany and Texas would look much worse.
Whatever happens to consumer appetite for EVs, it is hard to see Tesla as anything other than a car manufacturer that faces car-manufacturing risks. At about 52 times earnings forecasts, down from 120 times at the start of the year, Tesla stock is less outrageously priced than it was, but it remains a heroic bet on little going wrong in a hugely ambitious growth plan. There is a reason most of its industry peers trade on single-digit multiples: When selling big-ticket consumer products that are reliant on global supply chains, things often go wrong—with outsized financial consequences.