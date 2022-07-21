Tesla’s tough second quarter shows what might happen in a recession

Whatever happens to consumer appetite for EVs, it is hard to see Tesla as anything other than a car manufacturer that faces car-manufacturing risks. At about 52 times earnings forecasts, down from 120 times at the start of the year, Tesla stock is less outrageously priced than it was, but it remains a heroic bet on little going wrong in a hugely ambitious growth plan. There is a reason most of its industry peers trade on single-digit multiples: When selling big-ticket consumer products that are reliant on global supply chains, things often go wrong—with outsized financial consequences.

