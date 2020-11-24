Test prep firm Aakash appoints Abhishek Maheshwari as CEO

New Delhi: Omni-channel test-prep firm Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL) Tuesday appointed Abhishek Maheshwari as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Prior to joining AESL, Maheswari was president, International Business for Byju 's, where he was responsible for driving the ed-tech company’s growth globally.

“Abhishek will be responsible for strategy formulation and management of core offerings of AESL which include digital along with classroom, hybrid, and distance learning. His focus will be to continue to innovate the offerings across channels to better support students while driving profitable growth for the group," AESL said.

The test prep company said the new appointment is in line with the “Company’s continued efforts to strengthen and professionalize its management for achieving accelerated growth and business excellence".

Abhishek is a graduate from IIT Delhi and has an MBA from Columbia Business School in New York. He Prior to Byju’s, he was the country head for The Walt Disney Company leading all of its brands and businesses in India. He has also worked with Kubera Partners in principal investing and with McKinsey in strategy consulting across their India and US offices.

“With his guidance, we look forward to furthering our cause of education…we are certain that his rich experience and skills will go a long way in contributing to the tremendous growth of the company," said Aakash Chaudhry, Managing Director of AESL.

Private equity firm Blackstone in 2019 had picked up 37.5% stake in Aakash last year, and has partnered with it to create India’s largest digitally enabled, omni-channel test preparation company, by growing its large digital business to supplement its strong physical network of 200 centres.

