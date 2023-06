New Delhi: Food processing and packaging solutions company Tetra Pak, on Thursday announced the appointment of Cassio Simões as the company’s new Managing Director of the South Asia market.

Simões will take over the role effective 1 June , 2023, succeeding Ashutosh Manohar who will retire, following 20-year stint at Tetra Pak.

In his previous assignment Simões was managing director, Tetra Pak Andina; in all, he has held various roles across different businesses at Tetra Pak over the past two decades.

Simões will help drive the company’s growth and expansion in the South Asia region, which includes India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Bhutan.

South Asia holds a strategic focus for Tetra Pak, the company said announcing the appointment. Tetra Pak has a dedicated local manufacturing presence in Chakan, Pune (Maharashtra); in all its has been present in India for over thirty-five years. In his new role, Simões will also be based out of Chakan, Pune.

Tetra Pak provides packaging solutions to large food and beverages companies globally as well as in India.

“As an end-to-end solutions provider, we are uniquely positioned to meet the evolving needs of the food and beverage industry in South Asia. With an increasing focus on delivering world-class quality from the heart of India, I am confident that we will continue to strengthen our position as the preferred partner for our customers," Simões said.