A jury in New York state has found that Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd. was liable for playing a role in fueling opioid addiction.

The verdict followed a trial in state Supreme Court on Long Island. New York Attorney General Letitia James had sued Teva and other pharmaceutical companies, alleging that they bore responsibility for producing addictive painkillers that have caused a public-health crisis.

“Today, we took a significant step in righting the wrongs this country has collectively experienced over the last two decades," Ms. James said.

“Teva Pharmaceuticals strongly disagrees with today’s outcome and will prepare for a swift appeal," a spokeswoman for the company said. She added that the company is requesting that a judge declare a mistrial because, according to Teva, lawyers for New York misrepresented the volume of opioids Teva sold.

U.S.-traded shares of Teva, an Israel-based company that specializes in generic versions of prescription drugs, fell about 4% Thursday afternoon.

