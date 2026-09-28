Inherited turbulence: how Tata’s fragile budget bet tests Air India’s new boss

New Delhi: Aboard a rival IndiGo flight bound for Bengaluru from Nagpur sat Tewolde Gebremariam, freshly summoned to resurrect Air India. Beside him travelled Campbell Wilson, the departing chief. When their shared photograph swept the internet, the irony was unmistakable: neither Air India nor Air India Express (AIX)—the two Tata Group-owned airlines—flew that route. Yet behind this quiet embarrassment lurked a far starker fiscal drama.
AIX, the group’s low-cost carrier, is increasingly central to Tata’s growth plans even as its finances remain stretched relative to the size of its business. The two airlines, along with their joint ventures and subsidiaries, generated about ₹71,870 crore of revenue in 2025-26 and recorded a combined loss of ₹22,238 crore. AIX contributed ₹19,088 crore, or about 27%, of the revenue and ₹6,767 crore, or roughly 30%, of the loss. It also accounts for about four of every 10 aircraft in the group.
Yet Gebremariam, who is tasked with reviving Air India, does not directly run AIX, a wholly owned subsidiary. He is not completely removed from it either.
The two airlines are connected through their parent, overlapping boards, common senior executives and shared functions. The arrangement also predates Gebremariam.
Back in April 2025, Wilson vacated the AIX chair for Nipun Aggarwal, Air India’s chief commercial officer (CCO). An insider framed that transition as essential to aligning skies, timetables, and marketing manoeuvres. What has emerged is a structure in which Tata has two separate airlines, but an increasingly integrated aviation business.