Inherited turbulence: how Tata’s fragile budget bet tests Air India’s new boss

New Delhi: Aboard a rival IndiGo flight bound for Bengaluru from Nagpur sat Tewolde Gebremariam, freshly summoned to resurrect Air India. Beside him travelled Campbell Wilson, the departing chief. When their shared photograph swept the internet, the irony was unmistakable: neither Air India nor Air India Express (AIX)—the two Tata Group-owned airlines—flew that route. Yet behind this quiet embarrassment lurked a far starker fiscal drama.
New Delhi: Aboard a rival IndiGo flight bound for Bengaluru from Nagpur sat Tewolde Gebremariam, freshly summoned to resurrect Air India. Beside him travelled Campbell Wilson, the departing chief. When their shared photograph swept the internet, the irony was unmistakable: neither Air India nor Air India Express (AIX)—the two Tata Group-owned airlines—flew that route. Yet behind this quiet embarrassment lurked a far starker fiscal drama.
AIX, the group’s low-cost carrier, is increasingly central to Tata’s growth plans even as its finances remain stretched relative to the size of its business. The two airlines, along with their joint ventures and subsidiaries, generated about ₹71,870 crore of revenue in 2025-26 and recorded a combined loss of ₹22,238 crore. AIX contributed ₹19,088 crore, or about 27%, of the revenue and ₹6,767 crore, or roughly 30%, of the loss. It also accounts for about four of every 10 aircraft in the group.
AIX, the group’s low-cost carrier, is increasingly central to Tata’s growth plans even as its finances remain stretched relative to the size of its business. The two airlines, along with their joint ventures and subsidiaries, generated about ₹71,870 crore of revenue in 2025-26 and recorded a combined loss of ₹22,238 crore. AIX contributed ₹19,088 crore, or about 27%, of the revenue and ₹6,767 crore, or roughly 30%, of the loss. It also accounts for about four of every 10 aircraft in the group.
Yet Gebremariam, who is tasked with reviving Air India, does not directly run AIX, a wholly owned subsidiary. He is not completely removed from it either.
The two airlines are connected through their parent, overlapping boards, common senior executives and shared functions. The arrangement also predates Gebremariam.
Back in April 2025, Wilson vacated the AIX chair for Nipun Aggarwal, Air India’s chief commercial officer (CCO). An insider framed that transition as essential to aligning skies, timetables, and marketing manoeuvres. What has emerged is a structure in which Tata has two separate airlines, but an increasingly integrated aviation business.
Twin identity
State planners had deliberately split the two airlines into separate universes, crafting distinct economics and twin identities.
Air India Express was created in 2005 by the Indian government as a low-cost, no-frills airline to serve price-sensitive passengers, particularly on the India-Gulf and Southeast Asian routes. Air India, meanwhile, remained the full-service carrier.
The two airlines operated with two different AoCs (air operator certificates) and Air India Express was built as a subsidiary within Air India. That structure continued post divestment.
In 2023, Air India’s subsidiary, AIX Connect, received regulatory approval to operate its flights under the ‘Air India Express’ brand name. AIX Connect was earlier known as AirAsia India. The Tata Group wanted to consolidate its airline business and the merger allowed Air India Express to operate domestic flights and become more than just a Gulf-focused carrier.
AIX today has its own corporate structure.
Aloke Singh, AIX’s first managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO), stepped down on 19 March. Captain Hamish Maxwell took over as ‘accountable manager’. There has been no permanent MD or CEO appointed since Singh’s departure.
An accountable manager is a regulatory role, and AIX also has separate heads for finance, human resources and its operations control centre. Engineering departments are separate too.
At the same time, several commercial functions operate across both airlines. Network planning, sales and distribution, marketing and revenue management have common heads.
Aggarwal remains chairman of AIX and Air India’s CCO. Sanjay Sharma, Air India’s chief financial officer (CFO), and Basil Yu Duh Kwauk, its chief operating officer (COO), are directors on the AIX board. Alice Vaidyan and P.R. Ramesh also sit on both boards.
“Gebremariam can make a CEO appointment or rework posts,” said a person familiar with the matter who did not want to be identified. There is also a mechanism through which the Air India CEO can participate in group-level discussions involving AIX.
“Previously Wilson as Air India CEO oversaw commercial decisions at AIX, even when he wasn’t the chairman. That can still happen,” said a person familiar with the matter.
Mint could not independently verify if that had happened.
Jainam Shah, aviation analyst at Equirus Securities, said AIX’s separate status means Gebremariam would not be responsible for its day-to-day operations. “Air India Express is a separate airline with its own management. It operates on a different low-cost-carrier model. Gebremariam therefore won’t be responsible for its day-to-day operations,” said Shah.“However, both airlines are part of the same group, allowing coordination on network planning, fleet strategy, procurement, technology, and other shared functions. Gebremariam can therefore influence the broader group strategy without directly managing Air India Express.”
The structure is not without precedent.
Singapore Airlines operates low-cost carrier Scoot as a wholly owned subsidiary through Budget Aviation Holdings, with Singapore Airlines chief executive Goh Choon Phong as chairman of the holding company.
In India, Jet Airways similarly operated JetLite as a wholly owned subsidiary after acquiring Air Sahara, although a later attempt to merge the two airlines did not receive approvals from the civil aviation ministry .
The examples show that separate airline structures can coexist.
Scale before repair
That distinction becomes important when the financials of the two carriers are compared.
AIX expanded aggressively after Tata took over Air India and folded AirAsia India into its fold, scaling its fleet from about 26 jets to 105.
The balance sheet, though, told a very different story from the runway growth.
During 2025-26, revenue climbed 19% to ₹19,088 crore, but operating expenses rose ahead to ₹20,663 crore. AIX closed the books with a net loss of ₹6,767 crore and negative net worth, carrying liabilities that outstripped assets by over ₹16,450 crore.
Looking across the past three years highlights just how fast the carrier grew—and how steadily the red ink pooled. Revenue stepped up from ₹12,724 crore in 2023-24 to ₹16,033 crore in 2024-25, before hitting ₹19,088 crore in 2025-26. Across that same stretch, net losses deepened from ₹1,459 crore to ₹5,822 crore, then reached ₹6,767 crore.
In this most recent fiscal year, the deficit at least grew at a slower clip than revenue. The heavier blow had landed in 2024-25, when top-line growth of 26% was met with a net loss that nearly quadrupled. The surge came largely from heavy lease commitments and the sheer cost of carrying a 100-plane operation.
Still, reading this three-year trajectory requires factoring in the airline’s overhaul. The official merger of AirAsia India into AIX in October 2024 fundamentally altered the size of the playing field.
The bottom line is straightforward: AIX has managed to grow much larger, but turning a profit remains out of reach.
Air India’s standalone loss was ₹15,368 crore last fiscal year, substantially higher in absolute terms. But AIX’s loss is larger when measured against the revenue it generates. It lost about 35 paise for every ₹1 of revenue, compared with roughly 30 paise at Air India.
Its lease burden is also heavier relative to its business. AIX’s lease liabilities were equivalent to about 91% of annual revenue, compared with around 80% at Air India.
Borrowings tell a different story. AIX had about 70 paise of borrowings for every ₹1 of revenue, while Air India had about 77 paise.
So the argument is not that AIX is more indebted than Air India. Rather, its financial position is being squeezed by a larger loss relative to revenue, a significant lease burden and liabilities outstripping assets.
“The airline remained structurally loss-making at the operating level,” said Amit Mittal, an aviation-sector banker and director at AeroIntellect Aviation. “Negative net worth (liabilities outstripping assets) at AIX indicates that accumulated losses have eroded shareholder equity and can limit its ability to raise additional debt. And neither AIX nor Air India is generating enough cash to fund its needs internally,” he added.
The bottom line, however, does not tell the whole story.
AIX said a non-cash mark-to-market forex loss of about ₹2,370 crore affected its bottom line. Its Ebitdar (Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, and restructuring) turned positive at more than ₹1,000 crore in 2025-26, compared with a loss in the previous year.
“PBT loss (loss before tax) in the second half of FY26 (fiscal year 2026) had reduced by nearly two-thirds, or about 64%, year-on-year, with the trend improving quarter-on-quarter,” the AIX spokesperson added.
But operating cash flow was only ₹83 crore.
The Board report for last fiscal year says the situation was one-off and that checks have been put in place.
The borrowing question
The mounting financial strain is visible in how often AIX has had to raise its borrowing ceiling.
Since October 2024, that approved limit has been bumped four times: from ₹11,600 crore to ₹14,000 crore, then to ₹17,500 crore, and finally to ₹20,000 crore in July 2026. The board draws up each increase, and shareholders sign off on it. In under two years, the ceiling has shot up roughly 72%, putting it almost on par with the revenue AIX posted in 2025-26.
That ₹20,000 crore represents sanctioned headroom rather than drawn debt, and Air India’s own borrowings run much deeper, at ₹51,500 crore as of 2025-26. Even so, the repeated hikes underline just how much credit cushion AIX needs to fund its rapid buildout.
“These are extremely high leverage ratios,” said Mittal.
The parent carrier has also had to pump in fresh capital directly, injecting ₹2,000 crore into AIX through a rights issue last year, according to regulatory filings.
“Scale has come before financial repair (for AIX),” said Dipak Purwar, CA and partner at Noida-based firm, SDSA & Co.
The timing is critical because Tata shows no sign of tapping the brakes on the budget airline. Over the next two years, the group plans to take delivery of more than 100 aircraft, with a sizeable chunk headed straight to AIX. The group is also pouring money into pilot training infrastructure to handle the influx, gradually turning AIX into a central pipeline for cockpit crew, according to a second person familiar with the matter.
At the same time, Air India has begun handing off smaller-city routes to its budget sibling, stepping aside on six connections between August and September alone. AIX now connects 52 Indian cities compared to Air India’s 39, running 474 domestic and international flights a day against Air India’s roughly 625.
The result is an airline taking up far more room in Tata’s commercial playbook, even as its balance sheet buckles under the weight. It is an architecture Gebremariam had no hand in designing—he has inherited it.
Gebremariam’s basics
The immediate task for Gebremariam is Air India itself.
His priority list is demanding: he must lift aircraft availability, streamline maintenance, sharpen crew utilization, tighten on-time performance and elevate passenger experience, all while trimming expenses and generating cash, according to Shah of Equirus Securities.
“The key challenge for Gebremariam will be balancing Air India’s growth plans with the need to improve operational performance and financial returns,” Shah said.
Facing staff at his first town hall, Gebremariam signalled a return to “back to basics”—an unmistakable call to stabilize everyday fundamentals, from punctuality to dependable scheduling, before chasing fresh expansion.
“Operational excellence is about getting the basics right every day: on-time departures, on-time arrivals, baggage delivery and clean aircraft,” he said, according to people who were present in the town hall meeting.
The carrier’s numbers show why the rethink is overdue. On a standalone basis, Air India’s revenue slid 16% to ₹51,452 crore in 2025-26, even as operating outlays crept up to ₹59,116 crore. Operating earnings swung into negative territory with an Ebitda loss of ₹7,664 crore, while net loss ballooned nearly fourfold from ₹3,976 crore.
Passenger footfall shrank about 18%, and booking demand slipped more than 15%. Foreign exchange swings inflicted heavy collateral damage as well, with currency-related losses surging to ₹5,033 crore from ₹1,299 crore.
“Repair and maintenance cost of aircraft went up by ₹1,290 crore. The airline saw a foreign currency exchange loss rise by ₹3,743 crore in FY26,” said Purwar.
A depreciating rupee made dollar-denominated expenses—especially aircraft lease payments—substantially heavier. Compounding the burden were circuitous detours forced by the closure of Pakistani airspace, a hurdle Wilson had pegged at a ₹4,000 crore toll, alongside the lingering operational and regulatory fallout from the June 2025 crash.
On 12 June last year, Air India Flight 171—a London-bound Boeing 787 Dreamliner—crashed seconds after takeoff from Ahmedabad, killing 260 people in one of the country’s worst aviation disasters. The tragedy triggered intense regulatory scrutiny while disrupting fleet schedules.
Air India did not respond to queries from Mint.
IndiGo provides a useful comparison for understanding the impact of external shocks. It too took a forex hit last fiscal year and reported a net loss of ₹2,394 crore. Yet it generated nearly ₹85,000 crore of revenue and ₹15,000 crore of Ebitdar in 2025-26, excluding forex.
The comparison is not apples-to-apples. IndiGo has a different fleet, network and operating model.
But the contrast is instructive: IndiGo absorbed the currency shock against a stronger operating base. Air India’s operating performance deteriorated. AIX, meanwhile, showed signs of operational improvement but remained financially stretched.
The capital
Tata’s commitment to aviation is already substantial.
Tata Sons has sunk ₹45,347 crore into Air India since taking ownership in January 2022, per corporate filings. Singapore Airlines, holding a 25.1% slice of Air India, remains equally bound to this resurrection. Reuters has reported that Air India is seeking about $1.5 billion in fresh equity from Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines, with discussions ongoing.
The numbers explain why AIX cannot simply be treated as a separate issue sitting outside the Air India CEO’s office. Air India presents the heavier fiscal drain, the core carrier Gebremariam was summoned to revive.
AIX is smaller, but it is also financially vulnerable relative to its size.
Gebremariam steers clear of daily AIX management. Yet reviving the flagship may prove impossible without establishing the exact runway its budget arm occupies—and questioning if today’s dual-carrier architecture can truly yield the financial rewards and operational synergies the promoters anticipate.
Insiders reveal Gebremariam has cautiously floated queries around “integrating operations” between both houses. He has avoided pitching a single-airline, twin-brand doctrine, or nested-carrier blueprint. Rather, he emphasized “better integration of operations” while closely reviewing dual-AOC history and rationale.
“There is no formal proposal yet to merge AIX with AI. Or surrender an AOC and operate as two brands. It will require board level approvals,” said an Air India Express official who did not want to be identified.
His leadership across Ethiopian Airlines championed massive capacity, rigorous execution, and nurturing ancillary revenue engines—spanning freight, maintenance hubs, and flight academies. Through pandemic disruptions, Ethiopian’s freight arm furnished a cash hedge. That playbook signals he will gaze past simple passenger metrics toward group-wide operational muscle and durable resilience.
At Air India and Air India Express he has already asked as to how the two airlines can shore up cargo volumes further.
His challenge is now to turn that rebuilt airline into a financially sustainable group, which could mean greater focus on costs, utilization, reliability, capital allocation and whether the current two-airline structure remains optimal.
Campbell Wilson spent his tenure stitching fleets, Vistara assets, networks, and guest cabins into an operating framework. Gebremariam takes that mantle forward.
That viral photo of Gebremariam and Wilson flying IndiGo wasn’t just a quirky coincidence; it was a snapshot of the reality awaiting them. The outgoing chief and his successor sat inside the cabin of the very rival dominating the domestic skies, travelling a route their own airlines didn’t even serve. For Gebremariam, the real test is whether he can stop burning cash while expanding at the same time, finally mounting a credible challenge to the competitor they flew that day.
- ₹20,000 crore: AIX’s approved borrowing ceiling. The sanctioned debt headroom jumped 72% in less than two years across four hikes.
- 35 paise: AIX’s loss for every ₹1 of revenue generated in FY26, underscoring a ‘scale before repair’ problem at the airline.
- ₹45,347 crore: Tata’s capital commitment into Air India since taking ownership in January 2022. It is seeking $1.5 billion in fresh equity.