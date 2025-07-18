Texas Google Antitrust Trial Delayed Pending Related DOJ Case

(Bloomberg) -- A judge delayed an Aug. 11 trial against Alphabet Inc.’s Google over claims by a Texas-led group of states that the company illegally monopolized the market for tools to publish online display advertisements.

US District Judge Sean Jordan in Plano, Texas, will reschedule the trial after a related US Justice Department case is resolved. It’s the second delay for the case, which was initially scheduled for late March.

The case includes 15 other states and Puerto Rico. It is the second antitrust lawsuit to target Google’s advertising technology and potentially force a sale of some of the business. The suit is also seeking more than $100 billion in civil penalties under various state antitrust and consumer protection laws.

In April, a federal judge in Virginia largely ruled for the Justice Department and a separate group of states in their own antitrust case over Google’s ad tech business, following a trial last year. US District Judge Leonie Brinkema found that Google illegally monopolized the market for software used by web publishers to sell ads and an exchange matching buyers and sellers of online ads.

Brinkema has set a September hearing to determine a fix, which could include breaking up the company’s ad tech business. The Texas trial will be scheduled after Brinkema’s ruling.

The two cases share many overlaps. Both argue that Google monopolized the market for display ads across the web by dominating all aspects of the sale of online ads. Both are seeking a break up of Google’s ad tech business and arguing that past acquisitions by the company, including DoubleClick in 2008, should have been blocked by antitrust enforcers.

Google is also facing a ruling in a separate Justice Department antitrust case that could force it to sell its popular Chrome web browser and make other changes to its search business. US District Judge Amit Mehta ruled in August 2024 that Google illegally monopolize the online search market and is now deciding on a remedy.

