OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Texas Says it’s suing Google for anticompetitive conduct
FILE - Texas is filing a multistate lawsuit against Google (AP)
FILE - Texas is filing a multistate lawsuit against Google (AP)

Texas Says it’s suing Google for anticompetitive conduct

1 min read . Updated: 17 Dec 2020, 01:01 AM IST Bloomberg

The case marks the second antitrust action against the search giant after the U.S. Justice Department filed a landmark monopolization case against the company in October

Texas is suing Alphabet Inc.’s Google for anticompetive conduct, Attorney General Ken Paxton said Wednesday.

“I’m proud to announce that the state of Texas is filing a multistate lawsuit against Google for anticompetitive conduct, exclusionary practices and deceptive misrepresentations," Paxton said in a video posted on Twitter. “Google repeatedly used its monopolistic power to control pricing, engage in market collusions to rig auctions in a tremendous violation of justice."

The case marks the second antitrust action against the search giant after the U.S. Justice Department filed a landmark monopolization case against the company in October.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout