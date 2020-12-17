Texas Says it’s suing Google for anticompetitive conduct

Texas Says it’s suing Google for anticompetitive conduct1 min read . Updated: 17 Dec 2020, 01:01 AM IST
The case marks the second antitrust action against the search giant after the U.S. Justice Department filed a landmark monopolization case against the company in October
Texas is suing Alphabet Inc.’s Google for anticompetive conduct, Attorney General Ken Paxton said Wednesday.
“I’m proud to announce that the state of Texas is filing a multistate lawsuit against Google for anticompetitive conduct, exclusionary practices and deceptive misrepresentations," Paxton said in a video posted on Twitter. “Google repeatedly used its monopolistic power to control pricing, engage in market collusions to rig auctions in a tremendous violation of justice."
