Textile  sector  flashes signals of global demand slowdown

“Growth in apparel and garments has not happened as it should have. We have been stagnant in this sector for quite some time. Therefore, ₹4,500 crore would be allocated in the second PLI. We have been facing tough competition from Bangladesh and Vietnam because they have FTAs with European countries. A boost to apparel and garments is especially beneficial for women workers as this sector employs a large number of women. Besides, we have also proposed lowering the investment threshold this time to bring in more investments," Singh added.