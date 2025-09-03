Thai Air’s Varied Routes Buffer Drop in China Tourists, CEO Says

Thai Airways International PCL’s diversified global markets are buffering Thailand’s national carrier from decreasing Chinese tourists to the Southeast Asian country, according to Chief Executive Officer Chai Eamsiri.

“It is a different picture between Thailand and Thai Airways,” Chai said in an interview with Bloomberg Television.

Lingering safety concerns stemming from news of a failed kidnapping near Thailand’s border with Myanmar of Chinese actor Wang Xing early this year continues to weigh on Chinese tourists. Wang’s ordeal went viral in the mainland, prompting thousands of cancellations as mainland tourists opted for other destinations.

In July, Chinese arrivals plunged 39% year-on-year, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. Overall visitors to the country dropped 16% during the same period after the brief Thailand-Cambodia military conflict. The continued downturn in Chinese travelers could weigh on Thailand’s tourism-dependent economy.

Tourist arrivals from international markets like Europe, India, Australia and North Asia, on the other hand, are growing, the CEO said.

Chai said Thai Airways is experiencing 2%-3% growth in other markets, including long-haul destinations. His airline is not just carrying passengers to and from Thailand, but providing connecting service through Bangkok to other nations, he said. China is the only market where its business has dipped, Chai said.

The carrier, though, faces challenges meeting its expansion plans due to difficulties obtaining additional leased passenger jets, he said last week. The extra planes are needed for additional European operations before its newly purchased Boeing Co. planes begin arriving in 2027.

