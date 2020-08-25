Thailand's Treeview entres India television market with QThree Ventures

Thailand’s LED TV and appliance manufacturer Treeview Co. Ltd., marked its India entry this week with the launch of Smart Android HD TVs in the country. It has entered the market with Bengaluru-based QThree Ventures that will work as its channel set-up and marketing partner in India.

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan has been roped as the brand ambassador for Treeview TVs in India. The TV sets will be available across India at partner consumer electronics stores.

Treeview has got into a global partnership with QThree Ventures to market and distribute Treeview's products in India, Middle East, European and select African countries.

India’s TV market has seen entry of several companies over the last few years as consumers upgrade to smart television sets, especially in the budget segment.

However, the market has also seen increased competition over the years with several players such as Xiaomi, OnePlus, TCL launching compelling offerings.

Jubin Peter, founder and CEO, QThree Ventures said, “We are delighted to be the global strategic partners for Treeview in India, Middle East, Europe and Africa. Given our expertise and experience in the Indian consumer electronics market, we understand that Treeview has packed in a host of features that provides consumers with the latest technology at extremely competitive prices. Our aim is to target every family residing in metros, tier 2, 3 and 4 cities with Treeview’s exciting line-up of products."

In metros, the company will sell larger TV sets.

Shoppers in tier 2, 3 and 4 cities, said Peter, are making a shift to smarter TVs with rich features. With Treeview, we truly believe that we will be able to redefine the digital entertainment and experience for every Indian, he said.

QThree Ventures works with several MNC brands develop their go-to-market strategy for India entry. The company offers services such as logistics, finance, marketing, channel partner management, according to details available on the company's website. It plans to get into production of electronic appliances and has recently entered into a joint venture with ABAJ Techpark in Gujarat to manufacture Treeview TVs in India.

