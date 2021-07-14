Thailand's oil major PTT Group buys stake in Avaada Energy

A case in point is Malaysia’s state-run oil and gas firm, Petroliam Nasional Bhd or Petronas, acquiring Amplus Energy Solutions Pvt. Ltd in 2019. Also, French energy giant Total formed an equal joint venture with Adani Green Energy Ltd. Royal Dutch Shell has also invested in Cleantech Solar Energy that has a 500-megawatt (MW) portfolio in countries, including India. Petronas was also looking to buy about 10% stake in Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd, in addition to investing in Tata Power’s renewable energy infrastructure investment trust, but the deal didn’t go through.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}