Thales, Air India to pilot in-flight Wi-Fi2 min read 20 Jun 2023, 09:49 PM IST
Existing aviation regulations in India, do not permit airlines to offer internet on board for both domestic and international flights
PARIS : Paris-headquartered defence conglomerate, Thales Group, is collaborating with India’s civil aviation ministry, Directorate General of Civil Aviation and airlines like Air India, to introduce in-flight internet services, a top executive said in an interview.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×