PARIS : Paris-headquartered defence conglomerate, Thales Group, is collaborating with India’s civil aviation ministry , Directorate General of Civil Aviation and airlines like Air India, to introduce in-flight internet services, a top executive said in an interview.

“Thales is working with airlines and the regulator to define regulations for offering in-flight Wi-Fi, and piloting Wi-Fi solution. We are in talks with Air India, which wishes to pioneer the technology," Pascale Sourisse, senior executive vice-president for international development, Thales, said.

Existing aviation regulations in India, do not permit airlines to offer internet on board for both domestic and international flights. Airlines such as Vistara offer localised Wi-Fi, but it is primarily via a small device that can stream movies during flights.

“Internationally, airlines are looking at satellite connectivity, but it is available in the airspace where the country allows it. Today, when an aircraft is flying over Indian skies, Wi-Fi is not allowed even for international flights. That will change because we are working with the regulator to define the policy, and with the airlines to put a pilot in place," Sourisse added.

Air India, which has volunteered to partner the pilot for in-flight WiFI, had placed an order for 470 aircraft in February, as it seeks to transform to a full-service carrier under the Tata Group.

Thales is also working on offering digital solutions to airport operators in India to reduce the time spent by flyers at check-in counters. The company has also presented air traffic management solutions to the Indian civil aviation ministry to reduce emissions by optimising the time spent by an aircraft in the air and on ground. “We are also working with Adani Group for biometric solutions at airports on a pilot to facilitate passenger movement, and reduce time spent at check points by 30%," she said.

Thales, which has been in India since 1953, started its presence with a partnership in radar domain with Bharat Electronics Limited. The company said that it continues to expand its presence in the defence domain and is working on partnerships to build capabilities to produce air defence products that can serve the needs of Indian market and can also be exported to other markets abroad.

“We are looking to provide building blocks or complete products in the field of defence to market certain products in air defence to other countries. We are currently in the process of building capabilities with Indian partners to address that," Sourisse said.

The company had signed a memorandum of understanding with Bharat Dynamics Limited in February for setting up manufacturing facilities in India for precision-strike 70 mm laser guided rockets.

In the field of drones, Thales is also looking to implement a Make-in-India programme for remote identification of drones with an Indian partner and has held talks with Asteria so far and is looking to finalize a partner in this category soon, Sourisse said.

The reporter was in Ymarre at the invitation of Thales.