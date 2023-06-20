PARIS : French defence group Thales is in preliminary discussions with Indian conglomerates Adani Group and Reliance Industries Ltd to collaborate on an unmanned air traffic management system for drones, Mint has learnt.

“Thales is looking at the Indian market for drones. Some initial discussions have taken place with Indian companies, including Reliance and Adanis," a person aware of the development said.

Under the current drone framework, the civil aviation ministry and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation are working to create a roadmap for the unmanned air traffic management system which can control the movement of drones.

“So far, the Indian government is expected to outsource the drone management system to a private organisation. Under that, Thales is expected to participate with an Indian partner in the selection process for this ecosystem," a second official said.

While preliminary discussions have taken place with the two conglomerates, the French company is yet to finalise the partner for the joint venture, he added.

“The idea is to start with a small centre, a limited area of maybe 30-50 km beyond visual line of sight operations. Once the company is able to implement this on a smaller scale, it can then be expanded further," the first person said.

India has set a target to become a global drone hub by 2030 and the government has been encouraging domestic manufacturers to increase local content in the production, research and development of drones. “The current challenges are also on account of how the business model will work under this air traffic management system," an industry expert said.

Queries sent to Reliance Industries and Adani group remained unanswered.

“It should make sense from the perspective of capabilities deployed and cost invested. There is an interest from the Indian government, but any business partnership will become firm once there is more clarify from the government in this category," the first official added.

India celebrated Bharat Drone Mahotsav in 2022. Although conglomerates like the Tatas, Ambanis, Adanis, and Mahindras have entered the drone market, there is an active participation from startups at the forefront in India.

Currently, drones are being used to deliver vaccines, inspect pipelines and power lines, combat locusts, spray crops, survey mines, digitize land mapping, in addition to the traditional entertainment purposes of capturing videos and photography.