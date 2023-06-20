Thales in talks with Adani, Reliance for drone management2 min read 20 Jun 2023, 12:16 AM IST
While preliminary discussions have taken place with the two conglomerates, the French company is yet to finalise the partner for the joint venture
PARIS : French defence group Thales is in preliminary discussions with Indian conglomerates Adani Group and Reliance Industries Ltd to collaborate on an unmanned air traffic management system for drones, Mint has learnt.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×