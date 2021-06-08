NEW DELHI: Ashish Saraf, president and head of South Asia for Airbus Helicopters, has been appointed the new country director and vice president at Thales (India).

Saraf, who succeeds Emmanuel de Roquefeuil at the French aerospace and defense major, will lead the company’s India business and be responsible for its strategic growth across all of its markets.

Emmanuel de Roquefeuil, meanwhile, takes up a new role as the vice president for Thales, heading the company's Middle East operations.

Before joining Thales, Saraf served as the president and head of region for Airbus Helicopters - India and South Asia. He was the vice-president and Make-in-India officer for Airbus.

He headed the Tata–Sikorsky joint venture in Hyderabad and also worked with Deloitte Consulting and Dassault Systemes.

Saraf holds degrees in M\management and engineering from University of London, Cornell University, Symbiosis Institute and NIT India.

“I am pleased to welcome on board Ashish Saraf to the Thales Group, who joins us in extremely challenging COVID situation," said Pascale Sourisse, Senior Executive VicePresident, Thales.

"Under his leadership, Thales will continue its decades-long partnership with our Indian stakeholders to support the country in this time of need, and once the pandemic behind us, contribute to India’s longer-term vision of building an ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat'," Sourisse added.

