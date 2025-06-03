Thames Water’s Preferred Bidder KKR Drops Out of Rescue Deal

(Bloomberg) -- Thames Water’s preferred bidder KKR & Co. has pulled out of a rescue deal in a major setback for the utility.

The US alternative asset manager “will not be in a position to proceed, and its preferred partner status has now lapsed,” Thames said in a statement Tuesday. The company’s senior creditors, including Silver Point Capital and Elliott Management, had been preparing their own plan and Thames will progress discussions on that.

The move is a fresh blow for Britain’s largest water and sewage company, which is in desperate need of new equity to fund a turnaround plan that will reduce debts that stand near £20 billion ($27.1 billion). Should the equity-raise process fail, the company could still risk falling into a special administration regime, or SAR, a temporary state-supervised process akin to insolvency designed for bankrupt businesses that provide critical services.

KKR had been chosen by Thames to lead the company’s turnaround after it offered to inject £4 billion in equity. The infrastructure giant and a group of the company’s creditors had submitted their plans for fixing Thames to regulator Ofwat on Friday. Negotiations were expected to run throughout June, with an agreement in the summer.

The formal negotiations between Ofwat, Thames, KKR and the creditors fell apart on the first day of discussions, according to people familiar with the situation who asked not to be identified discussing confidential matters. For now, the company is working with the group of senior creditors on the turnaround, the people said.

Thames didn’t disclose details of why KKR could no longer participate in the process.

Thames has been on a long downward slope. The company has been in the hands of its creditors after previous shareholders called the firm uninvestible, writing off their stakes. The utility, which supplies about a quarter of the UK’s population, came close to running out of money several times before it finally unlocked an emergency loan from its senior creditors in March.

Ofwat has been criticized for allowing Thames to slide so far into crisis. The regulator needs to take a more supervisory role akin to the banking sector, according to interim findings from the Independent Water Commission published Tuesday. The final report, due later this summer, is widely expected to overhaul the industry.

