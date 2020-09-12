Before the pivot to shopping from news, the firm languished in penny-stock territory for a major part of its publicly listed life. The recent share-price jump means Bambuser is trading above its listing price for the first time since the 2017 offering. Trading on Nasdaq Stockholm’s list for smaller companies, its market value now stands at 1.6 billion kronor ($177 million). Meanwhile, it posted sales of just over 7 million kronor for the first half of 2020.