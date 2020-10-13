The 100 most sustainably managed companies in the world

Refurbished Philips equipment plays a key role in a clinic in Grand Rapids, Mich., where Jihad Mustapha, a cardiologist, treats patients with heart and arterial disease. In his office, Dr. Mustapha keeps a photograph of one of his patients, a proud father with his daughter on the day of her wedding. Dr. Mustapha and his imaging machine helped save the man’s leg, the doctor says. The clinic bought the system for half the price of a new one, he says, adding that the clinic couldn't have afforded a new one. The same system purchased new could cost as much as $2 million.