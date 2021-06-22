The 2021 Mercedes-Benz S Class sedan is the best in its segment

The 496-horsepower S 580 has a very insulated drive feel—all smoothed off and polished to avoid anything that would disturb its silken ride. Don’t confuse this striding elegance with the nippy, gutsy tightness that a sports car should feel like, because this isn’t that. The S-Class is really long, and I could feel the real weight of the car as I ducked it into corners along the steepest bits of the road up to the lake. That said, 0-60mph in 4.4 seconds with a top speed of 130mph and 21 extra horsepower when the“EQ" power boost kicks in will bury most anyone who comes at you with something she thinks is faster. Don’t be fooled: Spoilers and loud pipes don’t mean fast, people! This powerhouse certainly doesn’t need ’em to be quick.

