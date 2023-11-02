The $450 mn void staring at TCS

“Deal TCV has been at or above $10 billion in the past three quarters; yet, revenue growth has been muted," Kotak Institutional Equities analysts Kawaljeet Saluja, Sathishkumar S. and Vamshi Krishna wrote in a 12 October note. “The reason is twofold—(1) leakages in existing business due to reprioritization of spending (for example, certain covid-era engagements could have been dialled down or scrapped) and lower discretionary spending leading to delay or pause in the backfill of projects. Further, many projects with no clear RoI (return on investment) or payout are also being scrapped, and (2) strong TCV growth is not resulting in similar ACV growth due to higher deal tenures in large and mega deals, which also have slower revenue conversion compared to short-cycle programmes."