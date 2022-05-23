The Airbnb of Wall Street wants to free up trapped bank capital

Capitolis’s plan to outsource banks’ capital needs, while still in its infancy, has the potential to reshape their role in the market and the broader economy. Divorcing the capital required for transactions from the process of executing them could allow banks to serve more customers—businesses and consumers alike—without taking on so much risk that they could blow up the financial system. The goal, the company’s founders say, is a market better able to absorb big spikes in trading volume and loan demand.