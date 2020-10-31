The Airbus A320 has become aviation’s last refuge

When it started flying in 1987, Airbus’ A320 seemed like a moonshot project from an upstart plane maker, with little chance of challenging the supremacy of the Boeing 737 on short-haul flights. Skip to 2020, and it is one of the few products keeping the aviation industry afloat.

This week, Airbus reported positive cash flows for the third quarter as plane deliveries resumed. The European company shipped 145 commercial aircraft, compared with 28 for its U.S. rival Boeing. While the Airbus number was still down 20% from a year earlier, it is an impressive figure in a pandemic. Global air traffic remains stuck at half of 2019 levels, giving airlines little reason to take on planes.

The workhorse A320 family stands behind Airbus’ resilience. At this pace, it could amount to 63% of combined deliveries from both plane makers this year, compared with 39% in 2018—before the grounding of Boeing’s troubled 737 MAX. Airbus Chief Executive Guillaume Faury confirmed reports that A320 production rates will start to ramp up from 40 to 47 a month in the second half of next year.

A back-of-the-envelope calculation puts the A320 at 44% of combined deliveries in 2022. If the recovery stalls further, it could end up being even more than that.

For one, wide-body models are harder-hit by restrictions on international routes than narrow-bodies like the A320 and the MAX. Domestic traffic is doing better, but even there the Airbus jet is the only known quantity. The MAX is widely expected to be recertified this year, but Boeing has already accumulated 450 of them as inventories it might struggle to sell. This would lead to lower production.

The A320 had a complicated birth involving controversial decisions such as replacing cable-and-pulley based controls with electronic systems that dispensed with the traditional yoke—leading Bob Crandall, then boss of American Airlines, to say that pilots would refuse to fly it. Yet it has ended up accumulating 15,500 orders and turning the European challenger into a fully fledged competitor to Boeing. The re-engined A320neo introduced in 2016 gave Airbus the upper hand in 150-seat models, and its stretched A321 variant is growing to dominate the promising mid-market between small and large planes.

The jet is now also a lifeline for the entire aerospace ecosystem. Many suppliers gravely affected by the MAX crisis, such as Kansas-based Spirit AeroSystems, also make parts for the A320.

Chief among them are the engine manufacturers, which sell their products at a loss and then claw back the money from repairs and overhauls over the years—the so-called aftermarket. With old and large aircraft being retired, these future revenue streams are drying up.

General Electric Aviation and France’s Safran are lucky that about 40% of their jointly-produced CFM56 engines—their most important mature product—are fitted on the Airbus plane. The rest, though, are found on older 737s that could be retired faster if Boeing sells more discounted units of the MAX. This casts doubt on Safran’s statement Friday that the CFM56 aftermarket will have recovered by 2023.

Britain’s Rolls-Royce is in an even tighter spot given its almost exclusive focus on larger planes. Best placed is Raytheon’s Pratt & Whitney division, which reaped 53% of aftermarket sales from engines designed for the A320 in 2019. This figure will rise to 64% in 2023, analysts at Jefferies predict.

At the same time, there are risks involved in an entire industry pivoting too much toward a single product. As things stand now, this plane is aviation’s iPhone and Samsung Galaxy wrapped into one.

Write to Jon Sindreu at jon.sindreu@wsj.com

