The alcohol industry is hooked on its heaviest drinkers
Laura Cooper , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 21 Jan 2025, 05:24 PM IST
SummaryWhile many drinkers cut back, some people who consume 15 or more drinks a week say they are unfazed by health risks.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
A fifth of adults account for an estimated 90% of alcohol sales volumes in the U.S., according to a Bernstein analysis.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less