The alcohol industry is hooked on its heaviest drinkers

Federal guidelines on alcohol consumption could change this year in an update by the Agriculture and Health and Human Services departments. A report issued this month to inform the new guidelines found that for both men and women, one drink a day increases the risk of death from alcohol-related illnesses and injuries. The link between alcohol consumption and cancer risk has been established for at least seven types of cancer, including breast, colorectum, esophagus, liver, mouth, throat and voice box, according to the surgeon general. Alcohol consumption is the third leading preventable cause of cancer in the U.S., after tobacco and obesity.