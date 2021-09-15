The app that’s making Dish TV investors see red

“[T]he company has invested in new technologies recorded as (i)ntangible assets under development and related capital advances amounting to ₹55,200 lakh and ₹68,585 lakh, respectively. In accordance with Indian Accounting Standard – 36, “Impairment of Assets", the management is required to carry out impairment test of intangible assets under development at least annually. The management has not carried out a detailed impairment testing for intangible assets under development and related advances, inter alia, involving independent valuation experts, evaluating impact of competition on related business plans and performing sensitivity analysis of future cash flows expected from these assets. In the absence of such aforementioned impairment assessment, we are unable to comment upon adjustments, if any, that may be required to the carrying values of such intangible assets under development and the related advances," the auditor observed, in the company’s financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2021.