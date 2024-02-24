'The architect of Berkshire Hathaway’: Warren Buffet pays tribute to Charlie Munger in letter to shareholders
This is Buffett's first such letter to Berkshire shareholders without his longtime investing partner, Munger, who died in November 2023 at the age of 99.
Warren Buffett credited his longtime partner — the late Charlie Munger — with being the architect of the Berkshire Hathaway in his annual letter to shareholders, after the conglomerate reported strong fourth-quarter earnings. Buffet also advised investors not to listen to Wall Street pundits or financial advisors who urge them to trade often.