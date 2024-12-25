The bank behind the fintech revolution stumbles after customer funds go missing

Problems at the bank spilled into the open when a software company called Synapse went bankrupt in April. Synapse connected fintechs to banks like Evolve to store their own customers’ funds. Synapse’s job was to ensure that everyone’s funds were accounted for, while Evolve would open accounts and issue debit cards to the customers. The funds of over 100,000 fintech customers were kept in large, commingled accounts under Synapse’s management at Evolve, its primary bank partner for years.