The banking challenge facing Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC is ranked fourth on assets managed. It has a lot going for it: history, size, performance, network, and lineage. However, it is the only one among the top five fund houses that doesn’t have a bank as a parent or sibling. That could be a risk factor, given that the industry is moving towards direct sales, and eyeing tier-II and tier-III cities for growth. In the last 5 years, among the top five, the four with banking links have grown better than Aditya Birla Sun Life.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}