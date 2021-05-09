Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >The battle to keep biz going amid covid

The battle to keep biz going amid covid

Premium
Business continuity now demands that all health protocols be followed strictly. Some companies are creating ‘islands’ around the factories so that employees stay safe from the virus.bloomberg
10 min read . 08:54 PM IST Goutam Das

As India grapples with a second surge, firms are scrambling to draw up business continuity plans.

Behind the glass facade of Avik Motors’ 3,000 sq. ft. showroom on GT Road in West Bengal’s Asansol, there are three distinct zones that display 10 models of scooters, motorbikes and premium bikes.

On a good month, nearly two dozen potential buyers would visit the two-wheeler dealership each day. Over the past 25 days, however, as the pandemic tightened its grip on West Bengal, customer enquiries have halved.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in
MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!