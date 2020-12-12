The best-managed companies of 2020—and how they got that way

The best-managed companies of 2020—and how they got that way9 min read . 09:47 PM IST
Microsoft is on top, followed by Apple, IBM and Amazon in the Drucker Institute’s annual Management Top 250 ranking
The technology giants that shape so much of our lives dominate in yet another way: They lead the pack of the country’s best-run companies.
In a year when the coronavirus pandemic has devastated large swaths of the U.S. economy and reconfigured the ways millions of Americans shop, work, communicate and learn, tech stalwarts have remained in the uppermost echelon of the Management Top 250, an annual ranking based on the principles of the late management guru Peter Drucker.
