The Best-Managed Companies of 2021—and How They Made It to the Top

At the very top, Microsoft Corp. held on to its No. 1 spot in the annual ranking, which uses the principles of the late management guru Peter Drucker to identify the most effectively managed companies. Microsoft ranks no lower than sixth in four of the five main components of the overall ranking compiled by researchers at Claremont Graduate University’s Drucker Institute: employee engagement and development, innovation, social responsibility and financial strength. It is No. 261 in customer satisfaction among the 846 companies examined for this year’s ranking.