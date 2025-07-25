The Big ‘Mc’ Feud: Here’s why a Gujarat snack maker is suing McDonald’s

McPatel Foods Private Limited has filed a civil suit against McDonald’s Corporation before an Ahmedabad rural court.
The Gujarat-based snack maker alleged that it has been receiving “groundless threats” from the American fast-food chain due to its use of the mark “McPatel.”
The Indian snack maker filed the suit under Section 142 of the Trade Marks Act, 1999, aiming for an injunction to prevent McDonald’s from initiating or threatening legal action over its use of the “Mc” prefix in its corporate and product branding.
The case is listed for hearing on July 28, 2025, Bar and Bench reported.
The conflict began when McPatel Foods applied to register the mark “McPatel” under Class 30 (covering bakery goods, snacks, noodles, confectionery, sauces and frozen foods) in March 2024.
However, on August 27, 2024, McDonald’s filed an objection before the Indian Trade Marks Registry against this application.
In its notice of opposition, McDonald’s alleged the following:
In its counter statement filed on October 29, 2024, McPatel Foods denied all allegations, asserting the following:
McPatel stood by its rationale that “Mc” is a common prefix and McDonald’s cannot claim monopoly over it across all combinations or industries.
As of now, the trademark registry has not made a final decision on the dispute. The ongoing litigation is expected to cause further delays, as reported by Bar and Bench.
