The big trends from June auto sales data, in charts1 min read 12 Jul 2023, 12:27 AM IST
Three segments—three-wheelers, passenger vehicles (PVs), and tractors—reached their highest-ever sales for this month
India’s automobile market reported two noteworthy achievements in the month of June. Three segments—three-wheelers, passenger vehicles (PVs), and tractors—reached their highest-ever sales for the month of June, the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) said. Secondly, the commercial vehicles segment surpassed pre-covid levels (i.e., the corresponding month of 2019) for the first time.Mintlooks into the top trends from FADA’s data released last week:
