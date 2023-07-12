The big trends from June auto sales data, in charts

Hits and misses

Overall vehicle sales grew by 10% over June 2022, but declined sequentially. Two-wheelers took the biggest hit (12% drop since May 2023), and are also one segment that is still behind the pre-Covid level. In May, FADA had urged the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council to lower the GST rate from 28% to 18% on two-wheelers to help revive the segment.