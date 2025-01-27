The Body Shop-owner Aurea Group PE says plans to deploy $3-5 billion into beauty brands
UK-based Auréa group, which rescued and invested in beauty brand The Body Shop last year is in the process of deploying $3-5 billion into beauty brands including its current investment. The company’s Indian-origin founder Mike Jatania, who is in India this week, said The Body Shop is grossing $1 billion in annual sales and is turning its focus on India as it’s a top five global market for the beauty business.