The business secrets held in India’s Nutella jars

The scoring project is still a work in progress, but once it proves its utility as a predictor of creditworthiness, it could emerge as a valuable metric for StanChart and other lenders extending credit to small shops. Distributors, too, could use these scores to expand their circle of trust. Bringing transactions to an online marketplace opens up another opportunity: business software. When it comes to managing their inventory, “the proprietor pretty much has it on the back of a bus ticket," says Bansal. “The only access to technology they have is a mobile phone. Can we give them a solution as simple as WhatsApp that helps them keep track of their inventories?"