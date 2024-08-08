The business world’s favorite laptop has barely changed in 30 years

The logo is the same, although in 2005 Lenovo did add the red dot over the “i" in “Think" that remains today. That logo has remained angled at 37 degrees on the device. And on the keyboard the small, red, old-timey trackpoint remains nestled between the “B," “G" and “H" keys (which Lenovo says some users swear by and some CIOs say they never use). Ports and camera placement have also been relatively consistent. And despite some experimentation with colors, the laptop itself primarily remains its original black.