The C-suite survival guide to inflation and economic turbulence

Logistics

While the impacts of rising inflation and higher interest rates have played out unevenly across the economy, the logistics and transportation sectors have been hit hard as consumer demand has shifted to services and away from goods. Cargo volumes are sharply lower, and shipping costs have followed suit with one widely watched index measuring the average price to ship a 40-foot container hitting the lowest level in nearly two years. And it couldn’t come at a worse time—the peak season when business booms ahead of the holidays. Here is how logistics and supply-chain managers can take advantage of the slowing market.