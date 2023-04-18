The case for embedding ESG into corporate strategies

Businesses focusing on ESG initiatives have started attracting investments as the demand for sustainable investing has grown exponentially. For instance, according to data from Climate Bonds Initiative, annual green bond issuance topped the half-trillion mark for the first time, ending 2021 at $522.7 billion, a 75% increase on the prior year sum. India is also witnessing a number of ESG-focused funds, including both private equity and venture capital funds, wherein investors are looking towards organisations integrating ESG right from the inception stage.