The classic Jaguar that eclipses the Corvettes and Mustangs in her past

When you really fall in love with a car, it’s true love. That’s how I felt when I first saw this 1971 Jaguar in 1983. The E Type was a classic. [The model was often called XKE in the U.S. when the car was built, and is often called E-Type with a hyphen. Ms. Pierpont’s car says “E Type" on it.] It worried me that my dad would not approve—because it was not an American car. But I also thought: I was so enamored of the way he loved and cared for his cars. I knew if I bought this one, I would care for it forever.