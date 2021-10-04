The clean-up of NCR’s realty mess

The Supertech saga is just the latest in a long line of real estate scandals to rock the national capital region (NCR), which happens to be India’s largest real estate market. Years of unchecked real estate expansion led to the frequent diversion of funds away from projects into other non-real estate ventures and fuelled a land-buying frenzy. An unsavoury nexus also thrived between developers and development authorities in the region. The result: Delhi-NCR alone has over 328,000 homes that are either terminally stalled or heavily delayed, accounting for 52% of all such units across India’s seven major cities, according to Anarock Property Consultants’ analysis in August. Greater Noida comprises 50% of the stuck or delayed units, followed by Noida, which has a 16% share (53,680 units).

