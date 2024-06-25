The clock is ticking on Jane Fraser’s Citigroup turnaround

Citi appeared primed to join them. Instead, it failed to capitalize. “The Mikes," as insiders called them, prioritized cost-cutting as the path to achieving higher returns. Those returns did rebound, but soon executives were imploring them to invest more, and address outmoded systems. A person familiar with the bank’s strategy in that era said the cuts were necessary to match a drop in revenue that came as Citi shrunk itself. The person also said business leaders had budgets in the tens of billions of dollars and the authority to invest as they saw fit.