The Collective to open 20 stores in FY241 min read . Updated: 23 Mar 2023, 12:02 AM IST
New Delhi: Aditya Birla Group’s decade-old, luxury multi-brand retail store, The Collective, among other brands, will add 20 new stores in the next one year. Of this, ‘The Collective’ will have 10 new stores, while the other outlets will be for mono-brand stores like Hackett, Fred Perry, Ted Baker, Polo Ralph Lauren and Ralph Lauren, said Amit Pande, brand head, The Collective & International Brands at Madura Fashion and Lifestyle said in an interview.
