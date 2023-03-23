The Collective to open 20 stores in FY24

The business is generating its own money to sustain own growth. It is targeting growth of four times in the next four years, and expects to finance the new stores through internal accruals. The firm spends ₹10,000- 12,000 per sq. ft. for each store, with store sizes of 7,000 sq. ft., which translates into ₹7-8 crore per store. The investment can be double for mono-brand stores, and each store takes 6-7 years to recover the investment amount.