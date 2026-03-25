The company where driving the wrong car to work can get you a ticket

Crosstown rivals General Motors and Ford Motor aren’t exempt from the debate over competitive parking policies. Two decades ago, Ford workers at a Dearborn factory who didn’t drive Fords were banned from parking in a lot adjacent to the facility, according to reports at the time. The policy spread to other factories, and is common at auto plants around the country to this day. In 2021, security at a GM plant ticketed a Tesla owner for parking a “foreign” car in a domestic lot, despite it being made in the U.S.