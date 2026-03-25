AUBURN HILLS, Mich.—When white-collar employees at Jeep parent Stellantis were ordered back to the company’s North American headquarters five days a week, they faced challenges familiar to many in the return-to-office era.
The company where driving the wrong car to work can get you a ticket
SummarySome Stellantis employees returning to headquarters full-time are getting a rude welcome: Parking tickets based on the make of their car.
AUBURN HILLS, Mich.—When white-collar employees at Jeep parent Stellantis were ordered back to the company’s North American headquarters five days a week, they faced challenges familiar to many in the return-to-office era.
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