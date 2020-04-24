Engineering and construction major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has missed business worth ₹12,000 crore and has an order backlog of ₹3.1 lakh crore, CNBC-TV18 reported on Friday quoting company’s CEO SN Subrahmanyan.

The company has spent about ₹500-550 crore on maintaining labour colonies at construction sites, and is expected to incur a cost between ₹1,600 crore and ₹1,800 crore cumulatively on safety measures during the lockdown, Subrahmanyan reportedly told the employees.

While some projects of the company will be resumed as per the original schedule, L&T expects projects in Middle Eastern countries to be delayed following a steep fall in the crude oil prices.

The crash in crude oil prices has put company’s hydrocarbons business at risk. For several quarters, this division helped drive growth, clocking strong order flows both in domestic and international markets, and posting healthy profit margins. Currently, the hydrocarbon segment of the company enjoys the highest-ever order book of over ₹450 billion and margins in double-digit.

“The covid-19 lockdown in India has brought construction activities to a halt in the peak season. We note that March is a peak month for construction activities in India. Even post the lockdown, there might be some more delays in resuming construction activities in full swing as labor, machinery and materials would need to be re-mobilized. Thus, we see a clear risk to our revenue growth assumptions for 4QFY20 as well as FY21E estimates," says a note by Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

“Historically, the month of March is marked by superior execution and higher payments from government authorities, which brings down the year-ending closing working capital. However, 4QFY20 will see absence of both execution as well as payment push" the note added.

The brokerage expects the company to tide over these challenging times due to multiple levers in its business, scale of operations and the re-emergence as a pure EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) company.

Shares of L&T closed 1.2% higher in Friday’s trading session on the BSE. The scrip has eroded 27% of its value since 2 March.

Motilal Oswal has cut the target price on the company to ₹1,320 and maintained a buy rating. “We cut our core FY21/FY22E E&C earnings by 10.6%/8.3% factoring in lower execution, order inflow delays and worsening working capital over the next 12 months or so. While FY21E looks challenging from growth perspective, we do expect a bounce-back in FY22E, helped by a lower base and stabilization of working capital," the brokerage firm said.