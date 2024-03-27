The Crypto Reboot That Wasn’t: Why ‘FTX 2.0’ Floundered
Alexander Osipovich , Alexander Saeedy , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 27 Mar 2024, 03:35 PM IST
SummaryCreditors say FTX’s post-chapter 11 management team missed an opportunity to create a valuable business from the ashes of the cryptocurrency exchange.
The lawyers and advisers running FTX’s bankruptcy spent more than half a year and millions of dollars in fees to explore the idea of restarting Sam Bankman-Fried’s failed cryptocurrency exchange. In the end, they decided it wasn’t worth it.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less