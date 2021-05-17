The CV of an Indian unicorn founder

The 100 unicorns operate from cities all across the country, and in a range of businesses --- from gaming to biotech. But the founders of these firms appear to be a very homogenous lot. About half had a degree from one of the IITs or IIMs (Indian Institutes of Management), a third had a degree from an elite foreign university. Among Indian institutions, IIT Delhi, IIT Bombay and IIT Kanpur have produced the highest number of unicorn founders. Among foreign universities, Harvard University has the highest tally, with several founders graduating from Harvard’s business school.