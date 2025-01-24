The Dahlias helps DLF surpass FY25 sales guidance of ₹17,000 crore in Q3

Bengaluru: New sales bookings in The Dahlias, a super luxury project in Gurugram, has helped India's largest real estate developer DLF Ltd surpass its 2024-25 sales guidance of ₹17,000 crore in the December quarter itself.

DLF clocked ₹12,093 crore of sales in the third quarter, of which ₹11,816 crore came in from The Dahlias project alone.

Also read | DLF’s second going: Can the real estate giant succeed beyond its comfort zone? Sales bookings for the first nine months of FY25 stood at ₹19,187 crore. After relatively muted sales in the first two quarters, mainly on account of delays in key project launches, DLF launched The Dahlias during the festive period of Diwali. The homes were priced at an average ticket size of ₹80 crore, and were sold ‘by invitation only’.

Advertisement

“The overwhelming response to our new offering has resulted in the company surpassing its annual guidance,” DLF said in a regulatory filing on Friday evening.

Significant momentum Since the pandemic, the demand for luxury and ultra-luxury homes has seen significant momentum. While Mumbai tops the list of cities with maximum sales of such properties, Gurugram is fast emerging as the new luxury real estate capital of the country, largely led by DLF's projects.

Last year, DLF sold a 16,290 sq ft penthouse at its The Camellias project in Gurugram, close to The Dahlias, for about ₹190 crore—among the costliest in India in terms of price per square foot.

Advertisement

Also read | Is DLF’s dull show in the September quarter a one-off? DLF reported a 61.2% year-on-year jump in net profit to ₹1,058.7 crore for the October-December quarter.

“Our business is well-poised to leverage this structural upcycle backed by a significant land bank having high embedded potential, a robust pipeline of new products across both development and rental business, strong balance sheet and consistent cash flow generation,” DLF said.