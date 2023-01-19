The Disney executive who made $119,505 a day

He was hired at a base salary of $489,500 and given a bonus of $2.75 million upon joining to replace compensation he was leaving behind at BP. Stock awards, options and other compensation would add about $5.1 million to his fiscal 2022 compensation. The realized value of his fiscal 2022 compensation is expected to be about $2 million less due to some performance-based payments not vesting, given his abbreviated employment, according to a person at Disney.